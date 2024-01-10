Indore: Delegation Of 80 Officials To Go To Delhi To Receive Cleanliness Award

Representative Photo | Photo: BMC

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 80-member team from Indore will go to New Delhi to receive the award from President Droupadi Murmu on January 11.

Indore, which is eying the cleanest city tag for the seventh time in a row, will receive the award from the hands of the President at a function organised at Bharat Mandapam.

This delegation includes mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, municipal commissioner Harshika Singh, additional commissioners, all chief sanitary inspectors (CSIs), Mayor-in-Council members, some sanitation workers, inspector etc.

The programme will start at 8.30 am on Thursday whereas rehearsal of the programme will also be held on Wednesday.

In connection with the ceremony, municipal commissioner Harshika Singh and additional commissioner Siddharth Jain have reached Delhi, while Bhargava will leave with about 50 people on Wednesday morning.

Some members of the team will reach Delhi by Wednesday evening flight. After the prize distribution ceremony, all the members will return to Indore by the night of January 11.

The municipal corporation has also made arrangements for a live telecast of the programme at many places in the city, including the IMC headquarters.