Indore: Hindutva Outfits Make School Girls Pledge Against ‘Love Jihad’; Video Goes Viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To prevent cases of 'love jihad' in Madhya Pradesh, hindutva organisations recently held Shree Akhand Vedant Sant Sammelan in Indore, where school girls took pledge not to marry outside their religion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video of the schoolgirls taking the pledge has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the girls can be heard repeating after a woman that they will not allow anyone to change their beliefs and culture. Till the last drop of blood in their bodies, they will fight for their religion and won’t let any heretics touch them.

Notably, Hindutva outfits are running camps where young girls, especially those who are school- and college-going students, are being given lessons in self-defense.

According to these organizations, the cases of “love jihad” and religious conversions in Indore have seen a steep rise over the years. Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Durga Vahini are taking the lead in imparting training to young school-going girls, who these organizations believe are soft targets of 'love traps'.

Rally taken out in Khachrod

A few days back, in Khachrod, enraged Hindus staged a Jan Andolan Rally in opposition to the growing number of "Love Jihad" charges, and they also gave a letter to SDO Pushpa Prajapati and sub-divisional revenue officer Neha Sahu.

Members of the community voiced their dissatisfaction with the government's and administration's slow response to the problem of "Love Jihad" in the area.

Bherulal Tank, the regional head of the Hindu Samaj, and Ram Snehi Sant Totaram led the gathering. The demonstration started in Ujjain Darwaja and went through several of the area's key thoroughfares, including Vikrammarg, Nimdawas, Lakshmibai Marg, Ganeshdevli, and Ananthanarayan Square.