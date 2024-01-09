 MP: 21 CMOs Participate In Sustainable Development Courses At IIM-Indore
The four-day course will prioritise capacity building, emphasising practical skills and strategic insights on urban waste management.

Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM-Indore commenced a new batch of 21 Chief Municipal Officers (CMOs) with a Customised Management Development Programme on Tuesday. Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, under the institute’s Centre of Excellence, ANVESHAN, inaugurated the batch.

Programme Coordinator Prof Shruti Tewari was also present on this occasion. These CMOs belong to Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Tikamgarh, Morena, Umariya, Ujjain, Ratlam, Khargone, Alirajpur, Vidisha, Mandsaur, Mandla, Panna, Dhar.

Prof. Rai delved deeply into the essence of effective leadership, drawing inspiration from the teamwork exemplified by flying geese. He said, “The geese change their position when they fly in a triangle. This helps everyone take rest, lead the team, and allows the team to attain more while moving towards a specific goal.”

He also highlighted the geese's support for an ailing member, saying, “Whenever a geese falls sick, two geese stay with it till it recovers, and then they again take a flight.' He also stressed the importance of encouragement within teams, likening it to the geese at the rear honking to uplift their counterparts.”

He shared IIM Indore's mission, articulating the institution's commitment to contextual relevance, social consciousness, and global excellence.

Prof. Shruti Tewari extended a warm welcome to the entire batch, highlighting the significance of this second instalment of the Customised Management Development Programme organised by ANVESHAN. She emphasised ANVESHAN's pivotal role as a nodal hub and knowledge centre for leadership, sanitation, and hygiene.

During their stay at IIM Indore, these officers will delve into an extensive array of crucial subjects. The curriculum encompasses multifaceted topics, including project management methodologies, diverse leadership styles, and the pivotal role of public participation in waste segregation at its source.

