Indore News: BRTS Demolition Forces Ticketing Onto Footpaths |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Indore begins dismantling the BRTS corridor, the municipal corporation has also initiated fresh construction work through contracted agencies. Railings and beams are being removed, and several bus stops are being opened up.

The stretch from GPO to White Church has already been demolished, after which the corporation started asphalt work to control dust.

The demolition follows months of resistance, criticism and a sharp rap from the High Court. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav inspected the operations past midnight.

The 11.5-km BRTS corridor is being removed and replaced with a new central divider at an estimated cost of ?11 crore, with assistance from three agencies.

With the GPO-side bus stop dismantled and the Shivaji Vatika stop removed, city bus staff have been forced to sell tickets directly from the footpath.

The corporation plans to build 40 new bus stops on both sides of the corridor, replacing the current 21 functional ones. Asphalt resurfacing and the placement of temporary precast dividers are underway to ensure safety during night operations.