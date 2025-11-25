 Indore News: Two Held With 10 Stolen Mobiles
Khajrana police arrested two miscreants for snatching a mobile phone from a person, taking advantage of a crowded area. Police recovered 10 stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle without a number plate used in the crime. Both accused reportedly suffered minor injuries while trying to flee during the arrest.

Staff Reporter
Updated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Khajrana police arrested two miscreants for snatching a mobile phone from a person, taking advantage of a crowded area.

Police recovered 10 stolen mobile phones and a motorcycle without a number plate used in the crime. Both accused reportedly suffered minor injuries while trying to flee during the arrest. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they snatched mobile phones to meet expenses of their lavish lifestyle.

According to police, Prakash Mali of Ujjain district complained to police that on November 22, he was sitting near Robot Square when two bike-borne miscreants snatched his mobile phone and fled towards the Bengali Square.

Police examined CCTV footage and identified the suspects, and, acting on a tip-off, nabbed them near Karbala Kuan area.

The accused were identified as Salman alias Aman Sheikh and Sahil alias Chittu Khan, both from Khajrana.

3 held for looting mobile & cash

Banganga police arrested three individuals for robbing a person of his mobile phone and Rs 700 in cash.

Complainant Makhan Singh told police that he was carrying goods from Deepmala Haat Bazar to his residence when three miscreants accosted him and threatened him with a knife and snatched his Vivo mobile and Rs 700 from him.

The police acted quickly and nabbed them within a few hours. They have been identified as Gajanan Ivne, Raja Singh Chaudhary and Raja Ivne. The police recovered the stolen mobile and money from the accused s possession.

