Indore: 'If Christmas Tress Can Be Installed In Malls, Why Can't Replicas Of Ayodhya Ram Temple,' Says Mayor Bhargava

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava expressed his disappointment on Monday to the mall and shop owners for their alleged unwillingness to put up a replica of the Ayodhya Ram Temple ahead of temple's inauguration on January 22.

Earlier, in December, he had issued a letter requesting that these temple replicas be installed from January 15 to 22 at shopping centers, public markets, and other locations.

Addressing a mayor council meeting on Monday, "Santa Claus statues and Christmas trees have been installed at many places in the city since December 25. So, there shouldn't be any issues with installing a Ram Temple replica if you don't mind installing these."

"However, if any person shows non-cooperation without any reason in this festivity filled with devotion for Ram, then the people of Indore know how to handle them," he said to reporters.

He said, "I do not think anyone would object to the idol consecration of the Ram Temple as a work towards 'Ram Rajya'."

The markets in Indore are already prepared for Makar Sankranti as colourful and unique kites have been displayed in the various stores! However, this Sankranti will be unique since the kites will be decorated with the name of Lord Rama and an image of the "Ayodhya Ram Temple."

The maker of these unique Ram Mandir kites, Indore-based Zakir, declared, "This year, we are going to celebrate January 22 as Deepawali." We have made these unique kites to commemorate the coming of Rama on the occasion of the dedication ceremony of the Ram temple.