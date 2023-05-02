 Indore: Deceased namkeen trader’s family wants strict action against accused
Indore: Deceased namkeen trader’s family wants strict action against accused

In the accident, Sandeep Gupta 45, and nephew Advik Gupta (5) died on the spot while Aryan (8) and Mishtha d/o Sandeep (12) were injured and are undergoing treatment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
Sandeep Gupta 45, and nephew Advik Gupta (5) | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The family members and relatives of deceased Sandeep Gupta who was a namkeen trader handed over a memorandum to police commissioner Makrand Deuskar on Monday demanding strict action against the driver who allegedly killed Gupta and another boy in a road accident on April 29.

Gaurav Sharma, a family friend of the deceased, said that Gupta and the kids were returning from a restaurant after having dinner. When they reached Malwa Mill area accused Ajeet Lalwani hit them with his rashly driven car. 

Police registered a case under section 304 A at Tukoganj police station and detained the accused Lalwani, but later released him. Gupta’s family objected to the leniency shown by the police. Sharma said they have asked commissioner Deuskar to launch a proper inquiry into the case.

