Indore: Sunny morning gives relief after rainy day, chances of light rainfall for a week | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citizens heaved a sigh of relief as the weather turned sunny on Monday morning after a week-long spell of intermittent rain in the city.

The clear sky and sunshine brought relief to the city’s residents from the overcast and gloomy weather. However, dark clouds enveloped the city sky again in the afternoon. The level of humidity had also increased in the day turning the weather itchy while many parts of the city witnessed drizzling in the afternoon.

The sunny morning has also pulled the day temperature up by three degrees Celsius in 24 hours but kept it 10 degrees Celsius below the normal temperature.

Meanwhile, officials of regional meteorological department have forecast that the city will continue to witness light showers on Tuesday too and the intensity will increase from May.

“A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Haryana in lower to upper tropospheric levels. Another western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over south Pakistan in middle tropospheric levels while an induced cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels. A trough/wind discontinuity also runs from west Vidarbha to South Interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric level,” met officials said adding “Light showers will continue to the lash Indore region for next one week.”

Meanwhile, the city’s total rainfall has reached 36.6 mm (1.44 inches), which is about eight times more than the average rainfall received during this period. The break in rainfall has increased the humidity level as it was recorded at 67 per cent in the morning and 43 per cent in the evening.

The maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 30.7 degrees Celsius (10 degrees below normal) and the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.9 degrees Celsius (5 degree below normal).