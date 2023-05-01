 MP: 6 trains from Indore get extra coaches to fill in summer vacation rush; Check the list here
In view of the increasing waiting list, Western Railway Ratlam Division has decided to install additional coaches in six pairs of trains running from Indore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To accommodate the summer vacation rush, Western Railway Ratlam Division has decided to add extra coaches in six pairs of trains running from Indore.

According to a Nai Dunia report, additional coaches will be attached in six pairs of trains of Ratlam division for the convenience of the passengers.

Third AC coach for Humsafar Express

Train no. 20916/20915 Indore-Lingampally-Indore Humsafar Express will be get an extra third AC coach temporarily from Indore from May 6 to May 27 and from Lingampalli from May 7 to May 28. 

Similarly, a third AC coach will be temporarily attached to Train no. 20917/20918 Indore-Puri-Indore Superfast from Indore from May 2 to May 30 and from Puri from May 4 to June 1. 

Sleeper Coach for Mahamana Express

In Train no.19320/19319 Indore-Veraval-Indore Mahamana Express, a sleeper coach will be temporarily attached from Indore from May 2 to May 30 and from Veraval from May 3 to May 31.

Train no. 19333/19334 Indore-Bikaner-Indore Mahamana Express will also get a sleeper coach temporarily attached from Indore from May 6 to May 27 and from Bikaner from May 7 to May 28.

Apart from this, a third AC and a sleeper class coach will also be added to Indore-Jodhpur-Indore Ranthambore Express and Indore-Jaipur-Indore Express trains.

