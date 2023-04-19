 From Tirupati Balaji to Rameswaram Temple: Special Bharat Gaurav train to take tourists on a Southern India pilgrimage, will leave Indore on May 29
Additionally, from May 16, IRCTC is also conducting a nine nights and 10 days tour from Indore to Puri.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This summer vacation, IRCTC is all set to launch Bharat Gaurav Tourist Indore-Rameshwaram train, that will cover all famous pilgrimage spots in Southern India.

The train will leave from Indore on May 29.

As per report of Nai Duniya, booking for this tourist train had started interested ones can book tickets from website or by visiting booking office at Indore Station.

During the 9 nights and 10 days tour, the devotees will visit-- Tirupati Balaji Temple, Padmavati Temple, Ramanathaswamy Temple at Rameswaram, Meenakshi Temple at Madurai, Vivekananda Rock Memorial at Kanyakumari, Gandhi Mandapam, Kanyakumari Temple and Padmanabhaswamy Temple at Trivandrum, at a cost of Rs 18,700 per person.

The coaches will be of sleeper class. For more information, passengers can visit the IRCTC website or booking office at the Indore station.

