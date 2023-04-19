 Indore: Girl consumes poison after Muslim boyfriend pressured her for marriage; family allege love jihad
After the girl’s death on Wednesday, angered by the incident, Bajrang Dal workers reached the police station along with the victim’s relatives.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Indore: Fed up of pressure for marriage from boyfriend, girl dies after consuming poison | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A girl consumed poison after her Muslim boyfriend pressured her for marriage in Khudel police station area of Indore on Wednesday. The deceased girl's family has alleged case of love jihad.

Accused Asad, a resident of Kazi Palasia wanted to marry the girl and he was pressuring the girl and her family members regarding the same. Fearing Asad migh hurt her family members, the girl consumed poison.

Victim’s relatives have alleged it to be a case of love jihad. The girl’s relatives were accompanied by Vinod Jamaliya, Bhola Mandloi and Yogesh Sharma of Bajrang Dal to the police station.

