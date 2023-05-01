Indore: MP Board classes 5th & 8th results likely to get delayed

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The students of classes 5th and 8th MP Board will have to wait more for their results. Apparently, the evaluators have complained that they have to upload marks on the portal, which is a time-consuming process and has delayed the results.

Therefore, they have demanded a computer operator to be deployed at each centre.

According to a Nai Dunia report, the teachers evaluating the answer sheets of classes 5th and 8th board exams have to upload the obtained marks of each question on the portal which takes up at least ten to fifteen minutes.

The delay in the evaluation process has also raised questions on whether the results will be out by May 15.

The exams of class 5 to 8 students concluded in the third week of April and the work of evaluation began from April 23. Evaluation centres have been set up at the development block level in each district. Evaluation centres in Indore include Government Excellence Hase School Depalpur, Government Higher Secondary School Ralamandal, Excellence Higher Secondary School Mhow, Government Excellence School Sanwer and Sharda Kanya Higher Secondary School.

1500 teachers roped in for evaluation work

About 1500 teachers and other employees have been put on duty from Indore for the evaluation work. According to officials, 2 lakh copies have come from Bhopal for checking.

After evaluation, teachers have to upload marks of students through a mobile application on the portal which takes time. The teachers have discussed this issue with the officials and said that an operator should be employed at each centre.