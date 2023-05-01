Health of Indore: Samples of over 2,200 teachers taken, aim to analyse them before Teachers’ Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Blood samples of over 2,200 teachers of schools and colleges have been collected during the special campaign for health check-ups of all the teachers of all government and private schools and colleges under ‘Health of Indore’ initiative led by Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani.

A team of Central Lab with the help of district administration has been conducting the sample collection to study the health conditions of the teachers across the district.

According to CEO of Central Lab Dr Vinita Kothari, special camps were organised in which eight types of blood tests have been done at a nominal cost. It has also been decided that the check-up of all the teachers should be completed by September 5.

“We have the target of taking samples of over 8,500 teachers of various schools and colleges across the district. We have taken 2,227 samples so far by running various camps from April 23 to April 29. The drive has hit the hurdle of summer holidays and we will start the campaign again after vacations in schools,” Dr Kothari said.

The blood test and other investigations are being done by the Central Lab and health cards have also been given to the participants after the health check-up.

Informing about the initiative, Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani said, “All the teachers should get their health check-ups done during the campaign. Health of Indore campaign has been started to take care of the citizens’ health and motivate them to remain healthy.”

Lalwani added that an aware teacher can make students aware of how to remain healthy. He also urged everyone to improve their lifestyle and food habits along with adding millet to their diet.

The analysis of samples would be done by September 5, i.e. Teachers Day and the reports would be shared with them along with providing consultation to them.

