MP: 20-year RI for two in rape of minor girl in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Special court (under POCSO Act) sentenced two men to 20-year rigorous imprisonment for rape of a minor girl.

The court of judge Sushant Huddar convicted Bhura alias Bhuri Goswami, 20, a resident of Lahsoon Mandi, Neemuch and his accomplice Kamlesh Meena, 24, a resident of Maharana Bangla, Neemuch under relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act 2012, informed special public prosecutor Jagdish Chouhan.

Chouhan, who appeared on behalf of the prosecution, said that the 12-year-old victim lived at her sister and brother-in-law’s house after her parents died. On February 23, 2020, when she went to attend nature’s call in the evening, the accused Bhura forcibly took her on a motorcycle.

After reaching the bus stand, Bhura had called up co-accused Kamlesh and thereafter the duo took the victim to latter’s room, where Bhura raped her.

The next day, the duo took the victim to Chittorgarh, Rajasthan on a motorcycle, then Kamlesh returned from there, but Bhura took the victim to Delhi from where he brought her back to Neemuch on February 26, 2020. After getting the opportunity, the victim ran away. She came to her brother-in-law's house and narrated her ordeal.

Based on the incident narrated by the victim, her brother-in-law approached Neemuch Cantt police station and filed a complaint. Police arrested the accused and produced them before court.

Based on her statement as well as her medical report, the court found the duo guilty and awarded them 20-year rigorous imprisonment.