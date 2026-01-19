Indore News: Divyang Beggar You See At Sarafa Bazaar Is A Crorepati; Owns Houses, Car & What Not!

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indoreans must have definitely come across a Divyang elderly beggar-- rolling on a wooden plank with tyres, to navigate the crowded Sarafa Bazaar lanes. Well, don't be scammed the next time you see him. He is a crorepati, who owns three houses, cars and a lot more than most of us!

According to information, the matter came to light when the beggar named Mangilal, who is disabled, was rescued by the authorities.

When investigated, it was found that Mangilal owns 3 permanent houses, including a 3-storey building, 3 auto-rickshaws and a Dzire car.

Sarafa Chowpatty In Indore |

Continued begging despite 1BHK house

Despite receiving a 1BHK house from the government on the basis of disability, he continued begging in public places.

Officials also found that he lends money to people on interest and earns additional income by renting out his vehicles.

After receiving repeated complaints, the administration rescued him under the campaign.

Further action will be taken as per government guidelines.

Begging banned in Indore

Notably, the Indore administration banned begging in the city in the year 2025.

The order was issued by the then Collector Asheesh Singh. To strengthen the drive, a reward of ₹1,000 was also announced for those who provide verified information about people found begging on the streets.

Not the first case

Case 1:

Last year, a group of 22 beggars was found staying at a lodge while operating in the city in October 2024. The group comprised 11 women and 11 children from Rajasthan. They had travelled to Indore and booked a guest house. They would beg on the streets during the day and return to the lodge at night.

Case 2:

A woman was caught by the administration in February 2024 for begging at Bhawrasla Square, also known as Luv Kush Square, in Indore. She confessed to earning more than ₹2.5 lakh in 45 days.

During questioning, she told officials that she alone had collected ₹2.5 lakh through begging over the past 45 days. When confronted, she argued with the team, saying, “I have not committed any theft, I only beg.”