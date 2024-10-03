Indore: 22 Beggars Found Staying At Housing Lodge; Travelled From Rajasthan To Beg During Day

Indore: 22 Women, Minor Beggars Rescued And Sent Back To Origin State Rajasthan; Used To Beg In The Day, Sleep At Hotels In The Night | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bizarre incident was reported in Indore, where a group of beggars were found staying at a lodge. Hailing from Rajasthan, the group, consisting 11 women and 11 children, travelled to Indore and booked a guest house here. They would beg during the day and spend night at the lodge.

According to information, the Women and Child Development Department reported the fact to Indore police after which an investigation was initiated and various hotels and lodges were checked.

All the beggars were counselled and sent back to their state by Indore police on Wednesday.

Were staying at a lodge in near Sarvate Bus Stand

Based on a complaint received by the Child Helpline, 11 women and 11 minors, who had come from Rajasthan for begging, were found staying at a lodge near Sarvate Bus Stand. According to police, Indore administration immediately intervened, rescued them, and arranged for their return to Rajasthan.

The authorities have also issued notices to hotels, lodges, and shelter homes to ensure that they do not take in such individuals, as begging is prohibited in Indore. Strict legal action will be taken against those providing shelter to beggars in the future.

Indore city has taken a pledge to make the city beggar-free and begging is illegal in the city.

Ongoing Operations Under 'Beggars-Free Campaign' in Indore

On September 26, 12 beggars including women, children and elderly were rescued from Indore’s Khajrana Temple square. Earlier on September 24, 12 beggars were also rescued from Balaji Temple in front of the zoo when they were found begging. Also, on September 23, 10 beggars and 4 children were rescued from Annapurna Temple.

The Indore administration had decided to take strict actions against them.

Over the past week, teams have conducted rescue operations in several key areas of the city, including Annapurna Temple, Ranjeet Hanuman Temple, Bhawar Kuan Square, Tower Square, KantaPhod Temple, Agrasen Square, Balaji Temple, Khajrana's Lakshmi Narayan Temple, Sathya Sai Square, LIG Square, and more. So far, around 100 individuals involved in begging have been rehabilitated.