Indore: 12 Beggars Rescued From Khajrana Temple Square Under Beggar-Free Campaign

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the beggar-free campaign, 12 beggars were rescued from Khajrana Temple Square on Wednesday. The district administration has decided to take strict action against beggars. As per instructions of Collector Asheesh Singh, beggars are being rescued.

In this connection, 12 beggars including women, children and elderly beggars were rescued on Wednesday, when they were found begging at Khajrana Temple Square. It is noteworthy that before this, on September 23, 10 beggars and 4 children were rescued from Annapurna Temple and on September 24, 12 beggars were also rescued from Balaji Temple in front of the zoo when they were found begging.

Actions are being carried out by the joint team of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Women and Child Development Department. The joint team rescued 12 women, children and elderly people found begging at Khajrana Temple Square on Wednesday. The district administration has adopted a strict stance to free Indore from begging and has begun taking action against both giving alms and begging.

In the coming days, similar action will continue at other squares and religious places. Some of the beggars, who were rescued from different places of the city, are sent to Seva Dham in Ujjain for rehabilitation.