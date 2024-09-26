 Indore: 12 Beggars Rescued From Khajrana Temple Square Under Beggar-Free Campaign
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 01:25 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Telegraph India

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the beggar-free campaign, 12 beggars were rescued from Khajrana Temple Square on Wednesday. The district administration has decided to take strict action against beggars. As per instructions of Collector Asheesh Singh, beggars are being rescued.

In this connection, 12 beggars including women, children and elderly beggars were rescued on Wednesday, when they were found begging at Khajrana Temple Square. It is noteworthy that before this, on September 23, 10 beggars and 4 children were rescued from Annapurna Temple and on September 24, 12 beggars were also rescued from Balaji Temple in front of the zoo when they were found begging.

