Navratri 2024: 7 Best Events To Fuel Your Garba Fever In Indore

By: Kajal Kumari | October 03, 2024
Wishing a very Happy Navratri to all of you! And as the colouful and musical festival begins, here are top Garba events in Indore where you can dance your heart out!
1. Abhivyakti: Abhivyakti attracts a humongous crowd every year. The event will be held at Estate Ground Bypass from October 4 to 8.
2. Superhit Disco Dandia: The grand event will be held at Jardin Hotel, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Indore from October 4 to 6.
3. TGL Garba: This event would see the presences of Bollywood celebrities. Location: Velvet Garden, Nipania Dates: October 3 to 11.
4. Retro Dandiya: Organised by Retro Garba Events, this event promises to be bigger and better. Location: Water Lily Garden Dates: October 4 to 6.
5. Dholi Taro: The event will have rain proof pandals to ensure bad weather is not a barrier in your celebration. A food court will also be set up here. Location: B3 Food Park, Press Complex. Dates: October 3-13
6. Fusion Garba: Quite expensive but very energetic, this night event is being organised at Skyline Club & Resort. Dates: October 5 & 6.
7. Mahagauri 3.0: This is a huge event which is open and FREE for all. Location: RTO Maidan, Vijay Nagar. Dates: October 3 to 11.
So, which place are you going to, this Garba season.
Thanks For Reading!