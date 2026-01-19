 Indore Water Tragedy: Only 2 Diarrhoea Patients Found; Administration Claims Situation Improving Rapidly In Bhagirathpura
Indore Water Tragedy: Only 2 Diarrhoea Patients Found; Administration Claims Situation Improving Rapidly In Bhagirathpura

Only two diarrhoea cases were reported in Bhagirathpura on Sunday, indicating rapid improvement, health officials said. Of 447 patients admitted so far, 432 have recovered. Nine patients remain in general wards and six in ICU. The administration has deployed ambulances, ensured free treatment, and intensified door-to-door health surveys and monitoring in the area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 11:21 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health officials on Sunday claimed that the situation in diarrhoea-affected Bhagirathpura area is improving rapidly.

Chief Medical and Health Officer DrMadhav Prasad Hasani said that of 40 patients who visited the OPD on Sunday, only two cases of diarrhoea were reported and both were given primary treatment.

He said that so far 447 patients have been admitted to hospitals, of whom 432 have recovered and returned home. At present, nine patients are admitted to general wards while six are under treatment in ICU.

On instructions of Collector ShivamVerma, two ambulances have been deployed in the area and doctors have been put on round-the-clock duty.

Patients are being referred to MY Hospital and SAIMS Hospital, while children are being sent to Chacha Nehru Hospital. Even patients opting for private hospitals are being provided free treatment, tests and medicines as per CMHO instructions.

A special health campaign has been underway in the affected area since January 10. Along with diarrhoea, non-communicable diseases are also being continuously screened through surveys, camps and OPD visits.

Health workers, nurses and doctors are regularly visiting homes, conducting larva surveys and giving health advice. Residents said they feel safe and reassured due to these sustained efforts and are also learning ways to adopt a healthier lifestyle for their families and community.

