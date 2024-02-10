Indore Woman Makes Rs 2.5 Lakh In 45 Days Through Begging

PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Zero investment, 45 days of work and Rs 2.5 lakh income… sounds like someone is trying to fool you, but that’s the reality of begging business in Indore.

A woman caught by administration for begging at Bhawrasla Square / Luv Kush Square has confessed to having earned over Rs 2.5 lakh in 45 days.

It’s not even vacation time that lots of residents and tourists are travelling from Indore to Ujjain passing through the square! Imagine the multiplication of the current income in the upcoming summer vacations when lots of families will commute from Indore to Ujjain passing through the intersection. Well, the very basic average income considering Rs 2.5 lakh in 45 days would amount to Rs 20.27 lakh in a year. This obviously goes further up, when it comes to vacation times and national events.

The biggest and easiest business that is run in Central India is ‘begging’. Indore has more than seven thousand beggars, who make much more money than 98.7% of the population.

According to the latest income tax data released by the Indian government, only a small percentage of people in India earn more than 20 LPA (lakhs per annum). The data shows that out of the approximately 3.25 crore taxpayers in India, only around 5 lakh individuals have an annual income exceeding 20 lakh rupees. This translates to roughly 1.3% of the total taxpayers.

Family business of Begging

These days, children begging in the city are being marked on the instructions of Collector Asheesh Singh. During the rescue, action was taken at Lavkush intersection, where an entire family was found begging. This includes husband and wife and their 3 children.

The couple has five children. They have left 2 children with grandparents in the village in Rajasthan, while three children beg along with the couple at the crossroads. The woman's sister and brother-in-law also beg.

Crorepati Beggar

A female beggar who was caught begging along with her family at the intersection in Indore a day ago. The family used the intersection as their base. She, alone, had collected two and a half lakh rupees by begging in the last 45 days. When the team caught her and interrogated her, she argued and said, “I have not committed any theft, I only beg.”

While it seems normal to beg in India, district administration team quoted the new initiative of making Indore a Beggar Free City. The team is taking strict measures and counseling him under the Beggary-Free City campaign. Along with the woman, her husband and three children were also begging at this intersection. Good spot vital to make the most even in Begging! The family chose the intersection as number of devotees passing through the intersection multiplied after the construction of Mahakal Lok in Ujjain. This is also the route to go towards the Super Corridor. In a way, this is the intersection on the outskirts. Hence, cops are rarely around. When the drivers stop at the signal, they are surrounded by beggars. Those going to Mahakal or returning from there are immersed in religious emotion and often give alms. Rupali Jain of Pravesh, a counseling organization, said that considering begging as a means of earning is a bad mentality and gives wrong message to a section of the society.

Action to be taken...

Rs 19,200 were found from the woman during the rescue. The woman said that she had earned this money in seven days. Her eight-year-old daughter earned Rs 600 from morning till 1.30 pm. The mother and the child were rescued, while the father and two other siblings fled.

The girl was sent to a child care home. She would be presented before the CWC. Police action would be taken against the mother. The woman's sister and brother-in-law were also rescued and caught after two hours.

Rich life, repeated offenders

With earnings like a millionaire and no taxes to pay, the family owns land, smart phones, electronics, home and cars. The entire family works as beggars in different cities making millions, as shared by the family.

The woman was caught and counseled last year as well. Last year, she was caught using fake crutches. To mislead the team, she left his crutches and used her kids to earn money.

1 lakh home, FD of 50,000 in the name of children

The woman sent Rs 1 lakh last month and deposited Rs 50,000 in the account for a fixed deposit in the name of her children from the earned Rs 2.5 lakh. They spent the rest Rs 50,000.

During interrogation the woman said, that she earned Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 in 15 days. During special festivals and in wedding season, the fortnightly earning goes up to Rs 50,000.

Three categories of beggars

During the rescue, it has come to light that about 6,000 to 7,000 people beg in the city, out of which the number of children is 3,500.

There are three categories of beggars on the road. First those who have no one at home. Second category is of those who have come to Indore from outside only to beg.

The third category is of those who are a part of begging gang. Apart from some intersections, gang members also beg at temples, Chhappan Dukan and other market places.