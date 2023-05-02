PESA Act implemented to empower tribals: SP Singh in MP's Dhar

Tanda/Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Singh addressed the PESA Act awareness camp organised by Shanti Vivad Nivaran Samiti in Tanda village of Dhar on Monday. This camp was conducted for local tribals.

Stating that tribals have rights over water, forests and land, Singh said that the state government was providing them with their rights by implementing the PESA Act.

The Act has been implemented in the state to empower the tribal class and it will bring prosperity to their lives. The money for the village would be used for the development of the village only, he added.

The SP further said that Shanti Vivad Nivaran Samiti would also help the villagers in solving their minor disputes.

Under road safety week, pamphlets with traffic rules were also distributed on the occasion. The villagers were also cautioned against triple riding on two-wheelers. They were told that legal action would be taken against the driver or rider found driving in inebriated state.

PESA Act district coordinator Dilip Machar, Kukshi SDOP Dheeraj Babbar, Naib Tehsildar Kunal Awasiya and others were also present. Tanda police station in-charge Vijay Vaskel proposed a vote of thanks.

Read Also MP: Nikah of 36 couples solaminised at Mev Ijtimai Shadi Sammelan in Mandsaur