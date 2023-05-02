 MP: Nikah of 36 couples solaminised at Mev Ijtimai Shadi Sammelan in Mandsaur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Nikah of 36 couples solaminised at Mev Ijtimai Shadi Sammelan in Mandsaur

MP: Nikah of 36 couples solaminised at Mev Ijtimai Shadi Sammelan in Mandsaur

The society member Sadar Asghar Khan and Ijtimai Shadi Sammelan member Sadar Sharif Khan said that the main objective of the organisation is to get poor girls married without any additional rituals costing money

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 36 couples entered into wedlock at the 21st Mev Ijtimai Shadi Sammelan at Gaib Shah Wali Dargah in Songari village of Mandsaur on Sunday. Mev Social Welfare Society had organised the event in which the Muslim religious heads performed Nikah of 36 couples.

The society member Sadar Asghar Khan and Ijtimai Shadi Sammelan member Sadar Sharif Khan said that the main objective of the organisation is to get poor girls married without any additional rituals costing money. Utensils, almirah, bed set, fan and other household goods were also given to the couples at the event. Marhum Wahid Khan and Sajid Khan Royal Dhaba Wala gifted Quran Sharif to the newly wed couples.

Former CM and MP Digvijaya Singh, former minister Narendra Nahata, district Congress president Vipin Jain, former district president Navkrishna Patil, youth Congress leaders Somil Nahata, Ashraf Khan and others blessed the couples.

Read Also
MP: Officers told to ensure drinking water at tribal student’ hostels in Khandwa
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 20-year RI for two in rape of minor girl in Neemuch

MP: 20-year RI for two in rape of minor girl in Neemuch

MP: Dhar dist sees sharp rise in crime

MP: Dhar dist sees sharp rise in crime

PESA Act implemented to empower tribals: SP Singh in MP's Dhar

PESA Act implemented to empower tribals: SP Singh in MP's Dhar

MP: Nikah of 36 couples solaminised at Mev Ijtimai Shadi Sammelan in Mandsaur

MP: Nikah of 36 couples solaminised at Mev Ijtimai Shadi Sammelan in Mandsaur

MP: Shramdaan on Labour Day in Barwani

MP: Shramdaan on Labour Day in Barwani