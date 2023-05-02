MP: Nikah of 36 couples solaminised at Mev Ijtimai Shadi Sammelan in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 36 couples entered into wedlock at the 21st Mev Ijtimai Shadi Sammelan at Gaib Shah Wali Dargah in Songari village of Mandsaur on Sunday. Mev Social Welfare Society had organised the event in which the Muslim religious heads performed Nikah of 36 couples.

The society member Sadar Asghar Khan and Ijtimai Shadi Sammelan member Sadar Sharif Khan said that the main objective of the organisation is to get poor girls married without any additional rituals costing money. Utensils, almirah, bed set, fan and other household goods were also given to the couples at the event. Marhum Wahid Khan and Sajid Khan Royal Dhaba Wala gifted Quran Sharif to the newly wed couples.

Former CM and MP Digvijaya Singh, former minister Narendra Nahata, district Congress president Vipin Jain, former district president Navkrishna Patil, youth Congress leaders Somil Nahata, Ashraf Khan and others blessed the couples.