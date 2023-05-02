 MP: Officers told to ensure drinking water at tribal student’ hostels in Khandwa
The collector gave the instructions while chairing a weekly review meeting of several administrative departments on Monday.

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The district collector Anoop Kumar Singh directed the officials of tribal welfare department to ensure proper drinking water arrangement in the hostels run for tribal students. The collector gave the instructions while chairing a weekly review meeting of several administrative departments on Monday.

He also took stock of progress and pending files of departments including education, energy, farmer's welfare, rural development, Narmada Valley development and others. He directed officers of the women and child development department, PWD, public health and family welfare, PHE and others to speed up their pending work.

Chief Executive Officer district panchayat Shailendra Singh Solanki, additional collector Kashiram Barole, joint collector Anshu Jawla, SDM Khandwa, Pandhana and district officers of various departments were also present at the meeting.

