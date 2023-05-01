MP: Ladli Laxmi Utsav today, officials asked to prepare for it in Narmadapuram

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh directed the officials to make preparations for Ladli Laxmi Utsav on Tuesday and community wedding under the Chief Minister’s Kanya Vivaha Yojna to be organized on Wednesday.

He issued the directive at the time limit meeting on Monday.

He directed the sub-divisional magistrates to survey the loss caused by the hailstorm to Moong crop. He also sought a report on loss of human lives and livestock.

The collector also reviewed the progress of the Ladli Behna Yojna.

He directed the chief executive officers and chief municipal officers to publish a list of objections and claims made on the applications received from the beneficiaries of the scheme.

The list should be pasted on the notice boards of all the Tehsils, Nagar Palika offices, Gram Panchayat office, Aganwadi Bhawans, Panchayat Bhawans and schools.

The collector also reviewed the progress of Sambal Yojna 2 and asked the officials to solve the problems the beneficiaries of the scheme are facing.

He directed the officials to complete the work under Nal Jal schemes.

