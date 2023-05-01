 Bhopal: Link Road 3 route jammed as over 500 health workers gather to demand permanent jobs in NHM
Bhopal: Link Road 3 route jammed as over 500 health workers gather to demand permanent jobs in NHM

These contractual health workers have demanded that the government should give them permanent jobs on long-term pending vacancies under the National Health Mission.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of contractual workers of National Health Mission staged protest in state capital on Monday to stage protests, demanding permanent employment.

Over 500 health workers gathered outside NHM office at Journalist Colony on Link Road 3, to press their long-pending demands and are planning to gherao the office.

As per the information, these contractual health workers have demanded that the government should give them permanent jobs on long-term pending vacancies under the National Health Mission.

article-image

The crowd gathered outside the National Health Mission's office at Link Road 3, disrupted the traffic on that route and causing inconvenience to the commuters.

