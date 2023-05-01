Bhopal: Wearing black bands on duty, nearly 10k doctors across MP start strike in a phased manner; OPDs to be shut for 2 hrs tomorrow

Doctors of Datia Medical College wear black bands to register their protest |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To press their long-pending demands, nearly 10,000 doctors of 13 medical colleges will go on a state-wide strike in a phased manner starting today.

On Monday, the doctors will tie a black band on duty as they provide medical consultation to patients to register their protests. On Tuesday, OPD (Outpatient department) service would be halted for two hours. Still if the government does not agree to their demands, the doctors will go on an indefinite strike from May 3.

The major demands include implementation of the old pension scheme, DACP (Dynamic Assured Career Progression). Notably. DACP will have direct impact on their salaries and promotions.

The high-power committee has already submitted its recommendations but the officials are not implementing it and giving the excuse that the file is with the finance department, the doctors complained.

They have even warned to stop their emergency services during the strike.

Progressive Medical Teachers Association Secretary Dr ML Mahour said that the doctors do not want their patients to suffer in any manner. And this is the reason they have started the strike phase-wise, giving two additional days to the government. However, it is the government that has forced us to streets, he added.