Indore: Man gets 20 years in jail for raping daughter-in-law

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man who had raped his daughter-in-law on the pretext she was black magic was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a local court.

District prosecution media cell in-charge Abhishek Jain said that the court of Nilesh Yadav, Special Judge (POCSO Act), Depalpur district passed the judgment. The court also recommended an amount of Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the victim.

Special public prosecutor Shivnath Singh Mavai appeared on behalf of the prosecution in the case.

Jain that on June 22, 2021, the complainant came to the police station along with her parents and reported that she was married to the son of the accused about 3 years ago, and they had a son. She said she had been ailing for three months and was under medication.

On the incident day, the accused father-in-law and mother-in- law were at home, while her husband and sister-in-law had gone out to the village. In the evening her father-in-law took her for sonography to Badnagar but it could not be done as she had forgotten her Aadhar Card. That day, her father-in- law kept her moving from one place to another on the pretext of treatment.

Then around 7 pm they went to Gautampura where his father-in-law bought 5 lemons and liquor from the liquor shop. The accused consumed liquor and then raped her. After some time, he took her to a farm where he raped her again and warned her not to tell anyone, otherwise he would kill her child.

She did not tell anyone anything the day they returned home, but the next day she called her parents and shared the incident, following which they went to the police.