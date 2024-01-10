Indore: DAVV Creates 8 Courses On Swayam Portal |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidyalaya (DAVV) has created 8 courses on Swayam Portal. The courses are Retail and Channel Management, Basics of Photography, Financial Accounting, Environmental Studies, Information Security and Cyber Forensics, Micro Economics, Understanding Political Theory and Macroeconomics. Students and any other desirous professional can register and access these courses on 'Swayam Portal'.

The last date of registration for the courses is February 29. After successfully completing the course, certificates will also be provided. It is noteworthy that the course through 'Mooks’ process is completely free. But to get the certificate, Rs 4k (general for class) and Rs 500 (for reserved category) will be payable.

Regarding these online courses, Vice Chancellor of Devi Ahilya University, Prof Renu Jain said, ‘Our University is making important contribution. This course is offered by our university and other universities too. I believe it will be useful for students.’ EMRC director Dr Chandan Gupta has sent a message to all students, suggesting them to take up these courses.

Indore: 10K To Recite Hanuman Chalisa At Rajwada On Friday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Sarva Marathibhashi Sangh is organising the Swarajya Swabhiman Yatra in celebration of the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav scheduled for January 22 at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

On January 12, approximately 10 thousand women will gather at Rajwada to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, extending a warm welcome to Ram Lalla.

Following this, the Swarajya Swabhiman Yatra will commence its journey from Rajwada, culminating at Jijau Chowk Teen Pulia. On the occasion of Jijau Jayanti, participants in this event will don traditional costumes, fostering a sense of cultural unity.

Swati Yuvraj Kashid, the president of the Sarva Marathibhashi Association, emphasised that the primary goal of the event is to bring together all Marathi-speaking individuals, creating awareness about the historical significance of Shivaji Maharaj's Hindavi Swarajya.

Addressing the escalating concerns about the safety of women and girls, the organisation is commemorating Jijau's birth anniversary with a six-day initiative offering free weapons training.