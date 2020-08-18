Indore Crime Watch: Oil trader duped of Rs 58 lakh

Indore: Crime branch registered a case against unidentified persons on Tuesday for duping an oil trader of Rs 58 lakh in the guise of helping him collect his insurance claim. The accused posed as various officials from GBIC and managed to receive money in their different bank accounts in the name of processing fees, NOC etc. The accused could not be identified till the filing of the report.

Additional Superintendent of Police (crime) Rajesh Dadotiya said that the oil trader lodged a complaint that the accused contacted the trader over phone and informed that they are calling from Governing Body of Insurance Council (GBIC). They told the trader that all his insurance policies were matured and he could claim the insured amount and the bonus. The conmen told the trader that he has to deposit an amount for processing fees and NOC after which the trader deposited money in 11 bank accounts provided by the accused.