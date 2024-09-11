 Indore Crime Round-Up: Youth, Mother Held For Smuggling Brown Sugar; Gambling Den Busted, 14 Held & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Crime Round-Up: Youth, Mother Held For Smuggling Brown Sugar; Gambling Den Busted, 14 Held & More

Indore Crime Round-Up: Youth, Mother Held For Smuggling Brown Sugar; Gambling Den Busted, 14 Held & More

A youth and his mother were arrested by Azad Nagar police for smuggling brown sugar. The officials seized 12.43 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh and a two-wheeler used for smuggling.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 07:08 AM IST
article-image
Youth, Mother Held For Smuggling Brown Sugar | Representative Picture

Youth, Mother Held For Smuggling Brown Sugar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth and his mother were arrested by Azad Nagar police for smuggling brown sugar, police said on Tuesday. The officials seized 12.43 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh and a two-wheeler used for smuggling.

According to the police, a patrolling team was monitoring on service road of Ring Road late on Monday night when they suspected a youth and a woman riding the two-wheeler carrying a polybag. The cops asked them about their whereabouts for which they could not give a satisfactory reply.

When police inspected the polybag, they found 12.43 grams of brown sugar in it. The accused have been identified as Akash Vasuniya and Lakshmi Vasuniya of Bheel Colony. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and they are being interrogated for their drug source.

FPJ Shorts
IAF Wing Commander Booked For Alleged Rape After Female Junior Officer's Complaint; 'Was Forced Into Oral Sex,' Says Victim
IAF Wing Commander Booked For Alleged Rape After Female Junior Officer's Complaint; 'Was Forced Into Oral Sex,' Says Victim
Job Vacancies! JCI Accountant, Junior Accountant Posts Available; Apply Before September 30
Job Vacancies! JCI Accountant, Junior Accountant Posts Available; Apply Before September 30
Kritika Kamra: Not Much To Choose From If You Want To Do Quality Work In Bollywood
Kritika Kamra: Not Much To Choose From If You Want To Do Quality Work In Bollywood
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar Denies Reports Of Seeking Chief Minister Post, Labels Friendly Fight Claims As False
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar Denies Reports Of Seeking Chief Minister Post, Labels Friendly Fight Claims As False
Read Also
Indore Updates: Body Of Man Found In Well, Mobile Found Nearby; Depressed Man Kills Self, Earlier...
article-image

Man Held With 30 Grams Brown Sugar

Man Held With 30 Grams Brown Sugar

Man Held With 30 Grams Brown Sugar | Pixabay/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested a man with 30 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 3 lakh, police said on Tuesday. The cops received information that a suspect was coming towards the Railway Quarter near KhadeGanpati for drug smuggling. The officials reached the mentioned place and nabbed him. The accused has been identified as Moen Khan of Juna Risala. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Read Also
Ragging At Indore College: Student Assaulted For Refusing To Dance And Sing On Street
article-image

Gambling Den Busted, 14 Held

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of crime branch and Kotwali police arrested 14 people for gambling in front of city's railway station, police said on Tuesday. The officials also recovered Rs 1.05 lakh from their possession. Acting on a tip-off, police reached near the railway station and arrested the accused.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Deepak Thakur of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta, Raees Chauhan of Malhar Paltan, Gyarsilal Singh of Damru Ustad Square, Muzzaffar Khan of Manik Bagh, Shashikant Dubey of Pardeshipura, Suresh Teli of Malharganj, Radheyshyam of Goma Ki Phel, Rajkumar Gehlod of Phoenix Township, Abdul Gaffar of Iqbal Colony, Sandeep Singh Kaushal of Malharganj police line, Pradeep Singh Jagriya of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta, Kanhaiya of MTH, Dinesh Prasad Dubey of Pardeshipura and Nitesh Jaishwal of Adarsh Vijasan Nagar. The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Gambling Act against the accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Youth Policy: Was It Electoral Gimmick To Woo Youths?

MP Youth Policy: Was It Electoral Gimmick To Woo Youths?

250-Year-Old Chhota Ganpati Temple In Indore, Sacred Destination For Devotees

250-Year-Old Chhota Ganpati Temple In Indore, Sacred Destination For Devotees

Indore Municipal Commissioner Shivam Verma Assures Poor Family Of Its Children's School Fees To Be...

Indore Municipal Commissioner Shivam Verma Assures Poor Family Of Its Children's School Fees To Be...

Madhya Pradesh City Abuzz With Devotion: 3-Day Mahalaxmi Pujan Utsav Begins

Madhya Pradesh City Abuzz With Devotion: 3-Day Mahalaxmi Pujan Utsav Begins

Indore: 3-Day Mahalaxmi Puja Adds Fervour To Ganesh Utsav

Indore: 3-Day Mahalaxmi Puja Adds Fervour To Ganesh Utsav