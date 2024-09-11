Indore Crime Round-Up: Youth, Mother Held For Smuggling Brown Sugar; Gambling Den Busted, 14 Held & More

Youth, Mother Held For Smuggling Brown Sugar | Representative Picture

Youth, Mother Held For Smuggling Brown Sugar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth and his mother were arrested by Azad Nagar police for smuggling brown sugar, police said on Tuesday. The officials seized 12.43 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh and a two-wheeler used for smuggling.

According to the police, a patrolling team was monitoring on service road of Ring Road late on Monday night when they suspected a youth and a woman riding the two-wheeler carrying a polybag. The cops asked them about their whereabouts for which they could not give a satisfactory reply.

When police inspected the polybag, they found 12.43 grams of brown sugar in it. The accused have been identified as Akash Vasuniya and Lakshmi Vasuniya of Bheel Colony. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and they are being interrogated for their drug source.

Man Held With 30 Grams Brown Sugar

Man Held With 30 Grams Brown Sugar | Pixabay/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested a man with 30 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 3 lakh, police said on Tuesday. The cops received information that a suspect was coming towards the Railway Quarter near KhadeGanpati for drug smuggling. The officials reached the mentioned place and nabbed him. The accused has been identified as Moen Khan of Juna Risala. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Read Also Ragging At Indore College: Student Assaulted For Refusing To Dance And Sing On Street

Gambling Den Busted, 14 Held

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of crime branch and Kotwali police arrested 14 people for gambling in front of city's railway station, police said on Tuesday. The officials also recovered Rs 1.05 lakh from their possession. Acting on a tip-off, police reached near the railway station and arrested the accused.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Deepak Thakur of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta, Raees Chauhan of Malhar Paltan, Gyarsilal Singh of Damru Ustad Square, Muzzaffar Khan of Manik Bagh, Shashikant Dubey of Pardeshipura, Suresh Teli of Malharganj, Radheyshyam of Goma Ki Phel, Rajkumar Gehlod of Phoenix Township, Abdul Gaffar of Iqbal Colony, Sandeep Singh Kaushal of Malharganj police line, Pradeep Singh Jagriya of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta, Kanhaiya of MTH, Dinesh Prasad Dubey of Pardeshipura and Nitesh Jaishwal of Adarsh Vijasan Nagar. The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Gambling Act against the accused.