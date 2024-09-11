 Indore Updates: Body Of Man Found In Well, Mobile Found Nearby; Depressed Man Kills Self, Earlier Attempt Had Failed
Indore Updates: Body Of Man Found In Well, Mobile Found Nearby; Depressed Man Kills Self, Earlier Attempt Had Failed

The body of a 30-year-old man was found in a well under Chandan Nagar police station's jurisdiction.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 06:58 AM IST
article-image
Indore Updates: Body Of Man Found In Well, Mobile Found Nearby; Depressed Man Kills Self, Earlier Attempt Had Failed | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 30-year-old man was found in a well under Chandan Nagar police station's jurisdiction on Tuesday morning. He had left home saying he was going to work but did not return the next day. His family came to know about the incident when a passerby picked up his mobile phone which was lying near the well.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rahul Kushwaha, a resident of Shriram Talawali. His family members said that Rahul worked at a flour mill and had left home on Monday morning, telling them he was going to work. When he didn’t return by evening, his family grew concerned and tried calling him throughout the night, but he did not answer.

On Tuesday morning, a passerby noticed a ringing phone near the well and answered it, informing Rahul’s family that he had found the phone there. The family rushed to the spot, where they discovered his body in the well. The police have begun an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Depressed Man Kills Self, Earlier Attempt Had Failed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In another incident, a 35-year-old man committed suicide hanged himself at his place under Vijay Nagar police station limits on Monday evening. He had been suffering from depression for the past year and was undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sunil, son of Ram Charan, a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar. Family members said that his brother found him hanging. Sunil had been mentally unwell for some time. He had previously attempted suicide by drinking acid around a year ago but recovered during the treatment. He had been on medication for depression.  

