Indore: Man From UP Arrested For Theft At Relative's Place

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man from UP was arrested for committing theft at a relative’s place in the Kanadiya area, police said on Tuesday. The accused, who is facing a financial crunch, confessed to committing theft at the flat as he knew that the flat owner and his wife had gone abroad.

Valuables worth Rs 8 lakh were recovered from the accused and further investigation is on. Kanadiya police station in charge KP Yadav said that the theft occurred at the flat of Kavindra Kumar in Kalyan Sampat Garden between August 7 and August 14. The complainant informed the police that he had gone to China for his office work on July 27.

After that his wife along with four relatives had also gone to Hong Kong on August 7. When Kavindra returned to the city on August 14, he found his door open and valuables missing from the almirah of the flat. He immediately informed the police about the same.

Police investigated the spot and registered a case. A team was constituted for the arrest of the accused. Many CCTVs were examined by the police. The statements of the complainant and his wife were recorded. They allegedly revealed the name of their relative from UP as a suspect as he had visited the house when Kavindra was in China.

At that time the complainant's wife had informed that she, along with other family members, were going to Hong Kong. Later, police went to Bijnor in UP and caught suspect Subhash Singh, who allegedly confessed his crime. He informed the police that he was facing financial difficulties so he committed theft. On the lead given by the accused, police recovered valuables worth Rs 8 lakh from a house in the city.