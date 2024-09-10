 Indore Cops Parade Molestors Of BA Student In Public
Indore Cops Parade Molestors Of BA Student In Public

They had fled after molesting girl in Bhanwarkuan area a couple of days ago, caught from Bhopal on Monday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police paraded a group of youths accused of molesting a BA student in Indore on Tuesday. The criminals hail from Guna and were caught from Bhopal a day ago. They apologised to the people and also promised not to commit such a crime in the future.

The accused have been identified as Manjeet Raghuwanshi, Sandeep Solanki, Ravi Narvariya, and Sanjay Raghuwanshi. They are all residents of Guna. All four had arrived in Indore in an SUV a few days ago. They started misbehaving with a youth who was going to drop a girl student off at her hostel a couple of days ago. They reportedly molested the girl and fled the scene. The youth had noted the vehicle number of the accused, and he reached the police station.

It is said that the police had refused to lodge an FIR, saying that no woman officer was available at the police station. The next day, an FIR was lodged, but only minor sections were invoked.

Taking contingency of the matter, senior police officers instructed Bhanwarkuan police station in charge Rajkumar Yadav to take strict action against the accused and to arrest them. Following which, the police caught one of the accused from the city and his three friends from Bhopal on Monday. They were paraded at the crime scene, where they apologised to the people for the act. Further action is being taken against the accused. 

