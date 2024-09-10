 MP: Man Killed By Uncle, Cousins With An Axe Attack For Filling Water From Govt Tap In Jabalpur; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Man Killed By Uncle, Cousins With An Axe Attack For Filling Water From Govt Tap In Jabalpur; Visuals Surface

MP: Man Killed By Uncle, Cousins With An Axe Attack For Filling Water From Govt Tap In Jabalpur; Visuals Surface

The video that has surfaced, showing family members shouting and fighting.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): One man lost his life after his uncle and cousins attacked him with an axe during a fight over filling water from a government tap in Jabalpur on Monday. The whole incident was recorded in a video, which is circulating widely on social media.

The incident is of Jabalpur's Gadheri village under the Khamaria police station area. It occurred when a long-standing dispute between the two families over access to the tap turned violent.

Read Also
World Suicide Prevention Day: Stories Of Survivors Who Came Back From The Brink Of Death In Bhopal
article-image

The surfaced video shows family members shouting and fighting. Men are seen holding sticks, and a woman can be heard expressing frustration about the prolonged water struggle, highlighting the intense emotions surrounding the issue.

Watch the video here :-

FPJ Shorts
NEET PG 2024 Scorecards To Be Released Today At natboard.edu.in, Steps To Download
NEET PG 2024 Scorecards To Be Released Today At natboard.edu.in, Steps To Download
Thane: ST Bus Dashes Metro Pillar On Ghodbunder Road, 11 Passengers Injured
Thane: ST Bus Dashes Metro Pillar On Ghodbunder Road, 11 Passengers Injured
Mumbai Cha Maharaja In Khetwadi: Take Darshan Of Tallest Ganpati Bappa In The City
Mumbai Cha Maharaja In Khetwadi: Take Darshan Of Tallest Ganpati Bappa In The City
Lalita Saptami 2024: Muhurat, Significance And Rituals To Follow
Lalita Saptami 2024: Muhurat, Significance And Rituals To Follow

According to information, the clash escalated when the man Akhilesh Yadav went to fill water in the evening. Earlier that day, his mother, Nanhi Yadav, had already been involved in a scuffle over the same issue. In the evening, when Akhilesh returned to the tap, the dispute flared up again. His uncle, Hallu Yadav, and cousins Sandeep and Pradeep arrived with sticks and an axe. They attacked Akhilesh, leaving him seriously injured. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Read Also
Shocker! Bhopal Doctor, Along With Staff, Thrashes Neighbour & His Family With Shovel Publicly;...
article-image

Akhilesh’s mother claimed that her son was attacked without any warning, stating that the family had already reported earlier attacks to the police. She believes that if action had been taken sooner, her son would still be alive.

Police have arrested the main accused, Sandeep Yadav, while Hallu Yadav and Pradeep Yadav are still on the run. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities are searching for the remaining suspects. The police have assured that strict action will be taken to prevent further incidents of violence related to basic needs like water access.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Man Killed By Uncle, Cousins With An Axe Attack For Filling Water From Govt Tap In Jabalpur;...

MP: Man Killed By Uncle, Cousins With An Axe Attack For Filling Water From Govt Tap In Jabalpur;...

Bhopal: Loco Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes, Averts Hitting Tractor Stuck On Tracks

Bhopal: Loco Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes, Averts Hitting Tractor Stuck On Tracks

Bhopal: EOW Gets Nod For Prosecuting Former E-In-C Of WRD Choube, EE Jain

Bhopal: EOW Gets Nod For Prosecuting Former E-In-C Of WRD Choube, EE Jain

MP Updates: ACS, 5 Others Seek Cancellation Of Bailable Warrant; Financial Annomalies At RGPV SIT...

MP Updates: ACS, 5 Others Seek Cancellation Of Bailable Warrant; Financial Annomalies At RGPV SIT...

World Suicide Prevention Day: Stories Of Survivors Who Came Back From The Brink Of Death In Bhopal

World Suicide Prevention Day: Stories Of Survivors Who Came Back From The Brink Of Death In Bhopal