MP: Man Killed By Uncle, Cousins With An Axe Attack For Filling Water From Govt Tap In Jabalpur; Visuals Surface

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): One man lost his life after his uncle and cousins attacked him with an axe during a fight over filling water from a government tap in Jabalpur on Monday. The whole incident was recorded in a video, which is circulating widely on social media.

The incident is of Jabalpur's Gadheri village under the Khamaria police station area. It occurred when a long-standing dispute between the two families over access to the tap turned violent.

The surfaced video shows family members shouting and fighting. Men are seen holding sticks, and a woman can be heard expressing frustration about the prolonged water struggle, highlighting the intense emotions surrounding the issue.

According to information, the clash escalated when the man Akhilesh Yadav went to fill water in the evening. Earlier that day, his mother, Nanhi Yadav, had already been involved in a scuffle over the same issue. In the evening, when Akhilesh returned to the tap, the dispute flared up again. His uncle, Hallu Yadav, and cousins Sandeep and Pradeep arrived with sticks and an axe. They attacked Akhilesh, leaving him seriously injured. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Akhilesh’s mother claimed that her son was attacked without any warning, stating that the family had already reported earlier attacks to the police. She believes that if action had been taken sooner, her son would still be alive.

Police have arrested the main accused, Sandeep Yadav, while Hallu Yadav and Pradeep Yadav are still on the run. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities are searching for the remaining suspects. The police have assured that strict action will be taken to prevent further incidents of violence related to basic needs like water access.