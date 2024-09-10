World Suicide Prevention Day: Stories Of Survivors Who Came Back From The Brink Of Death In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few people in the city were determined to take their life. But thanks to their colleagues, parents and family members, they got access to professional psychiatrists and are now leading normal lives. On the eve of World Suicide Prevention Day, Free Press asked city’s psychiatrists about cases wherein the timely intervention brought people back from the brink of death.

To protect the identities of the persons concerned, assumed names have been used.

Excerpts:

Case-I

He tried to kill self when he was just 12

When Aman first tried to kill himself, he was just 12. He was found suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. He grew up, completed his education and got a job in Hyderabad. During Covid, he returned to Bhopal with his company switching to work from home. During his stay, his parents suggested that he should get married. After pandemic, the company wanted him back in office. But he was too terrified to go. Also, he was obsessed with the idea that he would not get a life partner. He quit job and decided to end his life by jumping from the top floor of a mall. His parents noticed his condition and took him to doctor. He improved with medication and counselling. Now, he is 31 and is working with an MNC in Noida.

Case-2

She couldn’t adjust with new classmates

The 17-year old Rashi began feeling depressed when she was promoted to Class 11 at a leading school in the city. Her classmates were all new. She could not adjust with her new classmates and felt ignored and made fun of as she was dark-skinned. She stopped attending coaching class. One day, she slit her wrist as an attempt to kill herself. Her parents took her to a psychiatrist. After treatment for one year, she improved and is now pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Banasthali Vidyapeeth in Rajasthan.

Case 3

‘My time on earth is over’

Google employee Dinesh, 27, suddenly decided to resign. He told his colleagues that he was frustrated and couldn’t sleep at night. He also began saying, “My time on earth is over,” and “I have become useless”. His colleagues phoned his parents. Dinesh’s father, who is a college professor, realised that he was severely depressed. He took his son to the psychiatrist. After six months of treatment, he has begun applying for jobs.

Case 4

‘My religion doesn’t allow ..’

Sikandar, 42, approached a city psychiatrist with a strange request. He wanted to donate all his organs so that he could die. He said that as his religion did not allow him to commit suicide, he wanted to take this route. He told doctor that he had lost his job and had no means to look after his wife and two children. And therefore, he wanted to depart from this world, but without committing suicide. He was put on treatment and now he has started his own business.