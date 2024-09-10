World Suicide Prevention Day: Indore Police To Review Suicide Cases Every Six Months, Plan To Prepare Report On Prevention |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over the increasing incidents of suicides, the police are gearing up to join hands with the health department and district administration to prepare a study based report on reasons and prevention of suicides. On the eve of World Suicide Prevention Day, additional commissioner of police Amit Singh said, ‘We are planning to form an expert panel comprised of senior cops, psychiatrists and health officials to analyse suicide cases every six months and to prepare a report over the same.’

Police will investigate reasons thoroughly behind these suicides and a research report based on it will be framed. ‘We will not only keep the report with us but will publicise the report to help the organisation working for prevention for suicides and also the people so that steps can be taken for a better understanding,’ he added.

ADCP Singh also emphasised on increasing incidents of high-rise suicides and reason behind choosing them. He appealed to the society, caretakers to take preventive measures like installing CCTVs and deploy security guards and increase surveillance. Singh further said, ‘The one who has suicidal tendency choses the high rise building to end his life because he thinks that the death would be painless in one stroke. Before committing suicides, the victims study about the location.

Therefore, the society should lock the terrace of the building and open it only when necessary. CCTVs should be installed there and security guards should visit regularly to check any suspicious movement. This will create fear among them and their conviction for suicide will be broken.’

Suicides at some famous hi-rise buildings:

A 13-year-old girl jumped to death from the 14th floor of a high-rise apartment in Apollo DB City on June 18. The reason behind her drastic step is still not known.

· A 38-year-old woman employed as a project manager with TCS allegedly jumped to death from the eighth floor of BCM Heights on June 24. Depression was seen as the reason behind her drastic step.

· A 22-year-old BBA student from Prestige College allegedly jumped to her death from the 16th floor of a building in Lasudia area on April 11. She was suffering from somatisation, a type of mental illness, which led her to commit suicide

· A 32-year-old woman subedar committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of G-4 gazetted officer’s residential building in the police training college campus on September 6. Initially, depression was seen as the reason behind the extreme decision.