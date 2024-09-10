 World Suicide Prevention Day: Indore Police To Review Suicide Cases Every Six Months, Plan To Prepare Report On Prevention
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreWorld Suicide Prevention Day: Indore Police To Review Suicide Cases Every Six Months, Plan To Prepare Report On Prevention

World Suicide Prevention Day: Indore Police To Review Suicide Cases Every Six Months, Plan To Prepare Report On Prevention

A panel comprised of cops, psychiatrists, admin to be formed

Aman SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 08:08 AM IST
article-image
World Suicide Prevention Day: Indore Police To Review Suicide Cases Every Six Months, Plan To Prepare Report On Prevention |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over the increasing incidents of suicides, the police are gearing up to join hands with the health department and district administration to prepare a study based report on reasons and prevention of suicides. On the eve of World Suicide Prevention Day, additional commissioner of police Amit Singh said, ‘We are planning to form an expert panel comprised of senior cops, psychiatrists and health officials to analyse suicide cases every six months and to prepare a report over the same.’

Police will investigate reasons thoroughly behind these suicides and a research report based on it will be framed. ‘We will not only keep the report with us but will publicise the report to help the organisation working for prevention for suicides and also the people so that steps can be taken for a better understanding,’ he added.   

Read Also
National Deworming Day: Over 12L Kids To Receive Deworming Tablets In Indore
article-image

ADCP Singh also emphasised on increasing incidents of high-rise suicides and reason behind choosing them. He appealed to the society, caretakers to take preventive measures like installing CCTVs and deploy security guards and increase surveillance. Singh further said, ‘The one who has suicidal tendency choses the high rise building to end his life because he thinks that the death would be painless in one stroke. Before committing suicides, the victims study about the location.

Therefore, the society should lock the terrace of the building and open it only when necessary. CCTVs should be installed there and security guards should visit regularly to check any suspicious movement. This will create fear among them and their conviction for suicide will be broken.’    

FPJ Shorts
UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2024 To Release Soon ; Check Important Guidelines As CSE Exams Begins In 10 Days
UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2024 To Release Soon ; Check Important Guidelines As CSE Exams Begins In 10 Days
Ram Mandir Construction In Ayodhya Likely To Generate ₹400 Crore GST: Champat Rai
Ram Mandir Construction In Ayodhya Likely To Generate ₹400 Crore GST: Champat Rai
Has Sohail Khan, 53, Found Love 2 Years After Divorce With Seema Sajdeh? Actor's Video With Mystery Woman Goes Viral
Has Sohail Khan, 53, Found Love 2 Years After Divorce With Seema Sajdeh? Actor's Video With Mystery Woman Goes Viral
Gunther Stuns WWE Raw with Bold Claim, Calls Bret Hart His Second Favourite Behind Goldberg, Denies Sami Zayn World Heavyweight Title Shot
Gunther Stuns WWE Raw with Bold Claim, Calls Bret Hart His Second Favourite Behind Goldberg, Denies Sami Zayn World Heavyweight Title Shot
Read Also
FP Follow-up: DAVV Professor Dies Of H1N1! Health Deptartment Launches Survey At University Quarters
article-image

Suicides at some famous hi-rise buildings:        

A 13-year-old girl jumped to death from the 14th floor of a high-rise apartment in Apollo DB City on June 18. The reason behind her drastic step is still not known.

·         A 38-year-old woman employed as a project manager with TCS allegedly jumped to death from the eighth floor of BCM Heights on June 24. Depression was seen as the reason behind her drastic step.

·         A 22-year-old BBA student from Prestige College allegedly jumped to her death from the 16th floor of a building in Lasudia area on April 11. She was suffering from somatisation, a type of mental illness, which led her to commit suicide

·         A 32-year-old woman subedar committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of G-4 gazetted officer’s residential building in the police training college campus on September 6. Initially, depression was seen as the reason behind the extreme decision.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Updates: ACS, 5 Others Seek Cancellation Of Bailable Warrant; Financial Annomalies At RGPV SIT...

MP Updates: ACS, 5 Others Seek Cancellation Of Bailable Warrant; Financial Annomalies At RGPV SIT...

In A First, Ram-Krishna Peeth To Come Up On Indore's DAVV Campus

In A First, Ram-Krishna Peeth To Come Up On Indore's DAVV Campus

World Suicide Prevention Day: Indore Police To Review Suicide Cases Every Six Months, Plan To...

World Suicide Prevention Day: Indore Police To Review Suicide Cases Every Six Months, Plan To...

Indore Crime Round-Up: Six Arrested For Molesting Girl; One In Theft Case; Three Held For Stabbing...

Indore Crime Round-Up: Six Arrested For Molesting Girl; One In Theft Case; Three Held For Stabbing...

IMC Official Assault Case: 3 Days Before B’day, Court Says Ex-MLA Akash Not A Bat Hitter

IMC Official Assault Case: 3 Days Before B’day, Court Says Ex-MLA Akash Not A Bat Hitter