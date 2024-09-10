FP Follow-up: DAVV Professor Dies Of H1N1! Health Deptartment Launches Survey At University Quarters | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned by the death of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya’s (DAVV) professor due to suspected swine flu, a team from the health department has launched a survey at the university quarters campus, on Monday. The team reached the university and asked about the contacts of the professor whom he met in the last 15 days along with surveying for people suffering from cough, cold or any other symptoms of H1N1.

‘We have surveyed most of the houses in the vicinity where the professor lived. Along with his family members, we surveyed his neighbours and others as well. Fortunately, no one was found suffering from any kind of symptoms of H1N1 or any other disease,’ CMHO Dr BS Saitya said.

He added that the team will visit the department where the professor was working to survey and sampling will be done if anyone found symptomatic. The swine flu death has sent the district administration and health department officials on toes as a programme of President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled on September 19.

Meanwhile, Suyash Hospital has responded to the show cause notice served to them and sent the reserved sample to the department. ‘We have sent the sample for testing to MGM Medical College for confirmation of H1N1. We are expecting the report on Tuesday and will take action appropriately,’ district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said.