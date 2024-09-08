Professor’s Death By Swine Flu Gives Jitters To DAVV-Indore; Prez Droupadi Murmu To Attend Convocation On Sept 19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a worrisome development for Indore, the H1N1 virus, also known as swine flu, has claimed its first casualty of 2024 within the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) campus, where President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the convocation on September 19.

The victim, a professor at DAVV, passed away on Saturday evening after battling swine flu for a week. He first showed symptoms of the disease shortly after the university hosted an international conference on August 23 and 24, which was attended by several participants from Mexico. His diagnosis with H1N1 has sparked concerns among the campus community, especially those who attended the event or interacted with him in recent days.

The news of his death has caused unease across the campus, with several individuals isolating themselves, while others are reporting symptoms of the deadly disease. The potential spread of the infection has raised fears of a larger outbreak just as DAVV prepares for its high-profile convocation ceremony.

Two members of the professor’s family have also been diagnosed with the disease and are currently in isolation. The university now finds itself in a difficult position as it contemplates how to proceed with the convocation, where the President is expected to be the chief guest.

Health Department Unaware

While news of the professor’s death from swine flu was circulating in the city, health officials expressed unawareness of the situation. "We have not been notified by the hospital yet. There are a total of 13 positive cases in Indore since January, and currently, there are only three active cases," said Dr. Anshul Mishra, the district epidemiologist.

Meanwhile, doctors at Suyash Hospital reported that the professor was suffering from co-morbidities, including sleep apnea, hypertension, and other conditions. He had been admitted to the hospital for the past seven days.