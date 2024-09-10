National Deworming Day: Over 12L Kids To Receive Deworming Tablets In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 12.2 lakh children in Indore district are set to receive deworming tablets on Tuesday as part of National Deworming Day campaign, in line with the Government of India's initiative.

The programme, which targets children aged 1 to 19 years, will cover both government and private educational institutions as well as Anganwadi centres and tribal schools across Madhya Pradesh.

The campaign will be officially launched at CM Rise School Mhow Naka at 10 am, by MLA Malini Gaud and Collector Asheesh Singh. In addition to schools, the drive ensures that even school dropouts are reached. A mop-up round is scheduled for September 13 to cover children who miss taking the tablet on Tuesday.

The deworming initiative is crucial for enhancing children’s health and nutrition, which in turn promotes better physical and mental development. Officials have emphasised the importance of this programme, especially for children who are more vulnerable to worm infections due to unsafe hygiene practices.

Continuous deworming efforts have led to a marked reduction in such infections across the state. The tablet used is confirmed to be completely safe for all children.