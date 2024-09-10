VIDEO: Drunk Youth Fearlessly Beats Indore Sub Inspector On Road As Stunned Public Watches; Traffic Cop's Passive Action Draws Flak

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A viral video has sent the viewers in shock, raising serious questions on public safety. The video shows a youth fearlessly beating a sub-inspector in the middle of the road in Indore on Tuesday. Even the traffic cop was not seen taking strong action against the accused; in fact, he watched the scene like a helpless!

The crowd stood stunned as they saw a 'public protector' being thrashed on busy Nagar Nigam Square, while others watched his peer being beaten up.

One of them recorded a video and can be heard taking a jibe at the police in the background, "Ye dekho...ye hai Indore ki police."

The entire incident was recorded in a video, which quickly went viral on social media.

In the video, the man appears visibly drunk, struggling to stand still. He is seen pushing the officer, and when the officer tried to defend himself and push back, the man grabbed his collar, pushed him to the ground. In the scuffle to free the officer from the man’s grip, the officer’s uniform was torn.

The incident occurred around 11:30 AM at the Nagar Nigam intersection. The assault took place at a busy road, when the man grabbed the sub-inspector by the collar, dragged him, and tore his uniform.

Two traffic constables were present but failed to protect their officer. Passersby also tried to intervene. The entire incident was recorded by a bystander and quickly went viral.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Nathuram Dohre (62) and two constables, Ashish and Atul, were managing traffic at the Nagar Nigam intersection when a dispute broke out between two men, causing a traffic jam.

SI Dohre approached the men to calm the situation, but one of them began arguing with him instead. The man grabbed SI Dohre’s collar and began pulling him. The second man stepped in to help the sub-inspector, but the attacker continued to struggle with the officer.

Despite efforts from others, the assailant did not let go of the sub-inspector. The officer was pushed to the ground, causing his mobile phone, walkie-talkie, and other items to scatter. His uniform was torn, and buttons were ripped off.

A case has been registered at the MG Road police station, and the accused has been taken into custody. The name of the attacker has not yet been released.

But, the attacker was in drunk state as seen in the recorded video, as he was not even able to stand still.