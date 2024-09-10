MP SHOCKER: Decomposed & Mutilated Remains Of Cows Found In Jabalpur; 2nd In A Month

Mutilated and decomposed parts of the cows were found across the hill near Katangi town |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Dead remains of the farm cows were found on a hill near Katangi town in Madhya Pradesh Jabalpur on Tuesday. This incident has outraged residents and they have demanded strict action from the authorities.

According to information, the mutilated and decomposed parts of the cows were found across the hill near Katangi town. When the local residents saw the bones and flesh scattered all over, they were devastated. They immediately informed the police.

The police reached the spot along with the municipal corporation officials, and veterinary doctors. The police seized the remains of the cows and sent the remains for post mortem to get further details about timings and cause of the death.

The police have registered a case under the Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, 2004 (Madhya Pradesh Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

A search for the unknown accused has started, and the authorities are determined to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Jabalpur Rural Additional SP Suryakant Sharma assures that, the atmosphere of Jabalpur will not be allowed to deteriorate under any circumstances.

Even a month ago, similar incident has been reported where remains of more than 50 cows were found in the hilly locality of Katangi .