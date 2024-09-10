Indore Crime Round-Up: Six Arrested For Molesting Girl; One In Theft Case; Three Held For Stabbing Caterer & More | Representational Image

Six Arrested For Molesting Girl

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bhanwarkuan police arrested six offenders for molesting a girl and thrashing his male friend, police said on Monday.All the accused are from Guna and three of them are externed criminals. The police arrested one of them from the city and the others from Bhopal.

The incident occurred late on Friday night near Shiv Temple in Vishnupuri Colony and police began a search for them after registering a case on the complaint of the youth.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Manjeet Raghuwansi, Sandeep Solanki, Ravi Narwariya, Sanjay Raghuwansi, Saurabh Raghuwansi and Shubham Sharma. Manjeet has 18 cases, Sandeep has 21, Ravi has 10, Sanjay has 6, Saurabh has 18 and Shubham has 10 cases registered against him.

One Held In Theft Case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Kanadia police have arrested an individual from Uttar Pradesh in connection with a house theft case. The police have not disclosed it officially. However, it is said that the stolen goods are worth approximately Rs 10 lakh. The incident occurred around a month ago in Kanadia. A complaint was filed by Kavindra Rajput on August 14, stating that thieves decamped with goods valued at over Rs 10 lakh. The police examined several CCTV footages and tracked down the accused.

Three Held For Stabbing Caterer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested and a minor boy was detained by the Khajrana police in connection with the stabbing of a caterer. The incident happened on September 6 when the victim was going in his car and the three accused were walking on the road. When the victim asked the accused not to walk on the road, they stabbed him following an altercation.

The police launched a probe into the case after the victim lodged a complaint. The police scrutinised the CCTV cameras near the spot and identified the accused. On receiving information that the accused were in a hurry to leave the city by taking a bus from Best Price, the police reached the spot and nabbed them. The accused have been identified as Naveen Nigam, 19, of Barfani Dham, Ankush Parihar, 18, of Ramkrishna Bagh Colony and a minor boy.

Youth, uncle killed, father hurt in accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a pickup vehicle collided head on with a mini truck, resulting in deaths of a youth and his uncle under Kanadiya police station limits on Monday. The incident occurred on Bypass Road near Pride Hotel around 1:30 pm. Both of them died on the spot while the youth’s father was injured and was admiited to hospital.

The victims were on their way to Dewas when their pickup, while attempting to overtake, collided head-on with the mini truck. According to the police, the deceased were identified as Gaurav Sahu (23), a resident of Khati Pura Gori Nagar and Mukesh Sahu (45), a resident of Vallabh Nagar.

Gaurav's father Rajesh Sahu (55), who was also in the vehicle, sustained injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. Family members said that Gaurav was driving the vehicle and was travelling to Dewas from Udyog Nagar.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the front end of the pickup vehicle was completely destroyed, trapping all three of them inside. Gaurav sustained head injuries and Mukesh suffered severe head and leg injuries, resulting in their deaths. The driver of the truck fled the scene after the accident.