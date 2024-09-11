 Ragging At Indore College: Student Assaulted For Refusing To Dance And Sing On Street
Ragging At Indore College: Student Assaulted For Refusing To Dance And Sing On Street

The victim was allegedly forced to dance and sing on the street outside the college. When he refused, he was assaulted with a bat.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 07:02 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Student Assaulted For Refusing To Dance And Sing On Street | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident of attempted ragging occurred at Renaissance College where a group of students harassed another 19-year-old student. The victim was allegedly forced to dance and sing on the street outside the college. When he refused, he was assaulted with a bat.

According to MIG police, one Sirish Verma, a resident of Scheme No 78, lodged a complaint stating that he is a LLB student at Renaissance College. He was going to an MP online shop to fill his examination form when a group of 10-15 students surrounded him outside the college. They asked him to dance on the street, but when he declined, they asked him to sing.

After he refused again, one of the accused Parikshit Lalawat abused him and struck him on the head with a bat. Parikshit’s friends also joined him in the assault.

They told him to tell his family that he sustained injuries in an accident. They threatened him of dire consequences if he revealed the truth. The police have registered a case of assault against Parikshit Lalawat and other accomplices and further investigation is underway.

