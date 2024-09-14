 Indore Crime Round-Up: Youth Held For Harassing Girl, Leading To Her Suicide; 13-Yr-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Mom Takes Away Mobile Phone & More
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 07:12 AM IST
Indore Crime Round-Up: Youth Held For Harassing Girl, Leading To Her Suicide; 13-Yr-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Mom Takes Away Mobile Phone & More | Representational Image

Youth Held For Harassing Girl Leading To Her Suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested for harassing a 17-year-old girl and abetting her to commit suicide, an official said on Friday. The youth used to harass her on a regular basis and was forcing her to talk to him. Fed up with the regular harassment, she took the drastic step to end her life by ingesting some poisonous substance on July 26.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Ashish Sapre said that the family members of the deceased said in their statement that one Devendra Panwar from their neighbourhood used to trouble the deceased every day. He harassed her and was forcing her to talk to him.

Earlier, the deceased and the accused were friends but later she broke up with him, but the accused was still forcing her to talk.  The police registered a case against the accused under section 108 of the BNS and presented him before the magistrate after arresting him.

13-Yr-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Mom Takes Away Mobile Phone

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself after her mother took away her mobile phone. The incident occurred on Thursday night around 10:30 pm under Dwarkapuri police station limits when the girl was operating the mobile phone and her mother took it away.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sonakshi, daughter of Siddharth Ingle, a resident of Suryadev Nagar. Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Ashish Sapre said that the family members told police that the girl was operating the mobile phone and her mother scolded her after taking away the mobile phone. Later, the girl took the drastic step to end her life. 

Bizman booked for thrashing CA and holding him hostage

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A businessman and his bodyguard were booked on Friday for assaulting and holding his chartered accountant hostage for a day in the Lasudia area. Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni said that Nishith Nahar, a resident of Tilak Nagar, lodged a complaint stating that he is a Chartered Accountant (CA).

On September 11, Sanjay Jeswani, owner of KAMCO CHEW FOOD PVT LTD, who is his employer, called him to his house in Vasant Vihar along with his partner Rohit Nagvanshi and falsely accused them of embezzling crores. When Nishit and Rohit denied the allegations, Sanjay Jeswani and his bodyguard, Jai Mathe, assaulted them and held them hostage.

The accused forced them to retrieve the company’s account details from the computer and pressured them to become government witnesses. During this time, the complainant and his partner were held captive for a day, assaulted and threatened with dire consequences if they did not comply. The police have registered a case against Sanjay Jeswani and Jai Mathe under Sections 127(2), 115(2), 351(2), and 3(5) of the BNS, and further investigation is underway.

