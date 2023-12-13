Indore Crime: Man Stabs Live-In Partner With Scissors After She Refuses To Get Intimate With Him

Accused Praveen Dhakad |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a frightening incident, a man allegedly stabbed scissors in the neck of his live-in partner after she refused to get physically intimate with him in Indore. The murderer was arrested from Guna on Wednesday, the police informed.

According to ADCP Zone-4 Abhinay Vishwakarma,the deceased is a resident of Sagar and her body was found in a flat in Marimata locality recently. Liquor bottles were also spotted at the flat.

In fact, Nikita Prajapati (20) had left her house in Sagar to live with Praveen Dhakad in Indore. Both of them became friends via Instagram. Nikita was an influencer and had 50k followers on Instagram. In November end she met Parveen in person and started to live with him in a flat in Indore’s Marimata area just to drink together. They lived together from December 3 to December 7.

On interrogating, Praveen revealed that he killed Nikita on December 9 as she refused to have a physical relation with him and after that he fled to his home in Guna. The police caught the accused from his hometown and he is now under arrest. He worked at Godrej company in Indore city.

However, Nikita's family was informed about her death but they did not come to take her body. Later, police cremated the deceased with the help of Indore Municipal Corporation.