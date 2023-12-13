Madhya Pradesh: Kanjar Arrested By Thuriya Police For Robbing Mobile & Cash In Alot | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The menace of Kanjaras is on the rise, with a recent incident unfolding at an area under Thuriya station in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district.

On Tuesday night, miscreants attempted to snatch a mobile phone and money from a person, prompting residents to apprehend Kanjar Kalu. The vigilant locals swiftly informed the police through Dial 100, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Jujhar, a complainant in the matter, detailed the incident at Thuriya station, where Kanjar Kalu, accompanied by an accomplice, robbed his companion's mobile and Rs 1500 cash. The complainant's brother Ramesh, raised an alarm and with the help of nephew Sunil, they managed to catch Kanjar Kalu. The accomplice, however, fled the scene.

Read Also Stone Pelting At Shajapur: Bhimavad Warns Congress Workers

Responding promptly, the Alot police arrested Kanjar Kalu and initiated legal proceedings, registering a case under section 392. The complainant, along with the captured Kanjar, headed to the Alot police station to file an official report.

The incident was documented by the public through videos, highlighting the community's determination to curb the rising incidents of Kanjara-related crimes in the area.

According to local authorities, the Kanjaras have been engaging in various criminal activities, including theft and extortion, causing distress among the residents. The incident at Thuriya station involved a group of Kanjaras forcefully occupying a vacant plot of land and demanding illegal fees from nearby shop owners for protection.