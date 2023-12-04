Stone Pelting At Shajapur: Bhimavad Warns Congress Workers

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): The clash between Congress and BJP workers outside the counting centre in Shajapur during counting of votes has sparked a controversy and concern over escalating tension in the region.

The incident, marked by stone pelting by Congress workers, resulted in severe injuries to BJP worker Kamal Amrit.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering during a victory procession at Azad Chowk, newly-elected BJP MLA Arun Bhimavad, openly challenged Congress leaders. He threatened that those responsible for the attack would face severe consequences for their actions.

Expressing grave concern over the incident, Bhimavad urged police to take strict action against the miscreants. However, as of now, no formal complaint has been lodged with the police.

Notably, BJP's Bhimavad emerged victorious from Shajapur by a narrow margin of votes. Congress workers created a ruckus at the scene and pelted stones. As the dispute escalated, Congress workers resorted to physical assault against BJP workers.

Police used tear gas to restore law and order. Subsequently, a recounting of votes was conducted which confirmed BJP’s victory with a margin of 28 votes.

The whole incident was captured on video and circulated on social media platforms. In the video, Kamal Amrit of Ranthbhawar village was seen celebrating the victory.