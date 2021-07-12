Indore: Covid casts its evil eye on cornea transplant, negligible eye donations in last two years

Indore: The deadly Covid-19 has been taking a toll on eye patients, who require cornea transplant, as there is an acute shortage of corneal tissue in the city. According to experts, the shortage of corneal tissue is not just pervasive in the city or state but across the country, thanks to restrictions imposed by the government to ensure safe donation and transplant of cornea, following the spread of Covid-19

As per NGO Muskan Group, the number of corneal donations in the city this year is only 28 so far which were retrieved from 14 people, including seven in January and February, and five to six in July.

“Retrieval of corneal tissue remained suspended during the peak of first and second wave of Covid-19. The new guidelines for the retrieval of cornea require RT-PCR report of the deceased and other measures which are seen as disincentives to the family members of donors,” Muskan Group’s Jitu Bagani said.

He added that the number of corneal transplants was very high in Indore till 2019 but the number has decreased since the outbreak of the disease.