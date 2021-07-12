Indore: Centenary of Kaanch Mandir's saga

Indore: The Kanch Mandir, a wonderful heritage of Indian art in the center of the city completed 100 years of its establishment on Monday. Built on 11 July 1921 by Seth Hukamchand, the temple is still narrating the saga of its story through the glass work. Along with the unique work of glass, the silver tables of worship and the roots are carved out of gold.
Seth Hukamchand had procured the materials used for the construction of the temple from Iran and Belgium. Seth's thinking, contemplation and charity is alive even after sixty years of his passing. The Jain beliefs engraved on the ceilings and walls from glass show the philosophy of Jainism. Hundreds of people from all over the country and abroad regularly visit the temple. This magnificent temple built during the reign of Holkar dynasty Takku Tana Maharaj will continue to sing its glory saga for ages.
Hukumchand Mill was also his gift. Hukumchand had arranged for the livelihood of thousands of laborers by establishing a textile industry in Indore city. His contribution to the present glory of Indore cannot be forgotten. He played an important role in the establishment of the cloth market. He had influence in the trading of shares till America. He had donated to build more than 200 schools, colleges, temples, dharamshalas, hospitals and hostels across the country including Banaras Hindu University, Kasturbagram in Indore, Nasiya Dharamshala, Premdevi Hospital and Kanch Mandir and Lady Hardinge Medical College in Delhi.
His palace with gold carvings was like that of a king maharaja. His descendants still live here today. Having made a mark around the world with his entrepreneurial vision and leadership. Sethji did not live for himself but for the society. Not to be mentioned, what he did for the society and what he gave cannot be forgotten. Due to his social work, the government gave him the title of Seth. He also worked for the emancipation of women by building a Kanch Mandir in the city, a temple at Nasiya and a Dharamsala, as well as a Shravikashram.
Sanskrit College was also established in the field of education. The students who studied in the hostel built by him are still singing his fame in the country and abroad. Commendable support in textile mills In the 1940s, he established a general insurance company in Mumbai by the name of Vulcan. He also had a textile mill in Ujjain. Besides, there were ginning and processing units at Indore, Khandwa, Sendhwa and Bhikangaon. His business and his fame can be gauged from the fact that Acharya Rajneesh Osho in one of his discourses had described him as one of the richest people in the world at that time.
