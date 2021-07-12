Indore: Centenary of Kaanch Mandir's saga

Indore: The Kanch Mandir, a wonderful heritage of Indian art in the center of the city completed 100 years of its establishment on Monday. Built on 11 July 1921 by Seth Hukamchand, the temple is still narrating the saga of its story through the glass work. Along with the unique work of glass, the silver tables of worship and the roots are carved out of gold.



Seth Hukamchand had procured the materials used for the construction of the temple from Iran and Belgium. Seth's thinking, contemplation and charity is alive even after sixty years of his passing. The Jain beliefs engraved on the ceilings and walls from glass show the philosophy of Jainism. Hundreds of people from all over the country and abroad regularly visit the temple. This magnificent temple built during the reign of Holkar dynasty Takku Tana Maharaj will continue to sing its glory saga for ages.

