Indore Commodities Buzz of July 12: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know
Date – July 12, 2021 (Monday)

Products Rates in Quintals

Indore Chana Rs 4950 – Rs 5000

Masoor Rs 6300 – Rs 6400

Moong Best Rs 6300 – Rs 6350

Moong Average Rs 5700 – Rs 5900

Toor Maharashtra Rs 6500 – Rs 6600

Toor Karnataka Rs 6800 – Rs 6900

Toor Nimari Rs 5600 – Rs 6300

Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7000

Urad Medium Rs 6000 – Rs 6300

Mustard Nimari Rs 6100 – Rs 6200

Gold (24K) Rs 49,200 (10 grams)

Silver Rs 69,700 (per Kg)

