Indore Commodities Buzz of July 12: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – July 12, 2021 (Monday)
Products Rates in Quintals
Indore Chana Rs 4950 – Rs 5000
Masoor Rs 6300 – Rs 6400
Moong Best Rs 6300 – Rs 6350
Moong Average Rs 5700 – Rs 5900
Toor Maharashtra Rs 6500 – Rs 6600
Toor Karnataka Rs 6800 – Rs 6900
Toor Nimari Rs 5600 – Rs 6300
Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7000
Urad Medium Rs 6000 – Rs 6300
Mustard Nimari Rs 6100 – Rs 6200
Gold (24K) Rs 49,200 (10 grams)
Silver Rs 69,700 (per Kg)
